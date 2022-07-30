LOS ANGELES — Coaching changes in the Pac-12 are a given, but it is rare when it happens to three of the most recognizable programs in the conference.

Such is the case with Southern California, Oregon and Washington, which have new coaches on the sideline this season. The schools have won five of the last six conference titles.

“It’s interesting and unique. That’s what makes it fun,” Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland said during the conference’s media day Friday. “Now we have a whole bunch of different teams and schemes coming around. It will be cool to see everyone getting after each other.”

