As preparations for a grand opening gala and fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at the new Palouse Ice Rink neared their conclusion, members of the area hockey scene emphasized the benefit the new facility is expected to provide for their sport and for the community as a whole.

The old rink, which has stood at the Latah County fairgrounds for the past two decades, is not regulation size for high school-level competitive hockey, housing a surface area two-thirds of a full sheet of ice. As a consequence, the top two age divisions of the Moscow Youth Hockey Association’s Palouse Bears franchise — 14U and 18U — have resorted to playing home games in places like Cheney and Coeur d’Alene.

The new location at 2019 S. Main St. in Moscow is set to fix that.

