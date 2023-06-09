New president criticizes NCAA for NIL situation

FILE - Incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in San Antonio. NCAA President Charlie Baker wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

WASHINGTON — NCAA President Charlie Baker said Thursday he wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for endorsement deals that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards.

Baker hopes a bill can move through the House and Senate this fall because it is unlikely to get done next year during an election cycle.

If Congress doesn’t come though, Baker said, the NCAA has to be prepared to at least try to clean up name, image and likeness compensation on its own.

