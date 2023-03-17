New sheriff in town for Vandals

Seattle University Athletics Former Seattle associate coach Alex Pribble draws up a play during the 2022 WAC tournament. Pribble was hired Thursday to be Idaho's next men's basketball coach.

The University of Idaho took less than a month to announce the hiring of its next men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Terry Gawlik announced in a news release Thursday that Seattle University associate coach Alex Pribble will take over for Zac Claus.

“I am thrilled to name coach Pribble as our next head men’s basketball coach,” Gawlik said. “Alex is a proven program-builder and as our search progressed, it became clear that he was the right person to lead our program into the future. His energy and commitment to building a championship culture and sustainable success are in perfect alignment with my goals for our men’s basketball program.”

