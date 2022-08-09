Two new faces to the Idaho defense have already been making an impact in the first week of Vandal fall football practice.
Redshirt junior transfer Paul Moala and redshirt senior trasnfer Juliano Falaniko each have impressed early in fall camp.
Moala and Falaniko elected to come to Idaho through the transfer portal after dealing with injuries and coaching changes at their previous schools.
Moala, who previously was at Notre Dame, said the decision to come to Idaho wasn’t a difficult one.
“I thought (the decision) was pretty easy,” Moala said. “We just had coach Roy (Asuega) talk to us. He’s a really good recruiter, him and coach (David) Lose. And having that Polynesian connection made it really easy for them to just reach out.
“And it was really natural meeting with them and them recruiting us. It just felt like (family), it felt like home, so the transition was pretty easy because of them and because of the coaching staff being so welcoming.”
Falaniko, who transferred from Southern California, agreed with Moala and added the entire coaching staff has been welcoming since he came to Idaho.
“Back to what (Moala) was saying,” Falaniko said. “Everything about coach Roy, and not just coach Roy, but all the coaches here that kinda made that transition easier for not just me, for Paul as well. Kind of love it out here in Idaho; just hope to see more Polynesians out here.”
In addition to getting familiar with the coaching staff and the team, Falaniko and Moala also have familiarity with each other, having played against one another multiple times.
“There’s a lot of Polynesians out there at USC,” Moala said. “And there’s a couple at Notre Dame. Through them, we were able to connect and get in contact. But like I said before, we’re Polynesians so it’s like, always natural. It’s always family.”
Moala won defensive MVP in Wednesday’s first practice, and him and Falaniko each have made made plays in the backfield during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s.
The two players, along with preseason All-Big Sky linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, also have done their best to lead the defensive unit, as well, constantly communicating and trying to provide advice to their teammates on the sideline in between reps.
“(Being leaders) is definitely something we got to take in,” Falaniko said. “And it’s something I love to do. I just love to talk to people. Not just the defensive side of the ball. I also go (talk) to the offensive side of the ball, just try to get to know each other and know everbody else and just feel each other out and create a good relationship for the season.”
“It’s good to try to build that team chemistry,” Moala said. “It’s always good, no matter where you come from, to be a student of the game.
“You’re always learning, there’s always something to learn, regardless of where you come from. So it’s always good to talk to the guys that have been through this program already and know the plays and whatnot.”
Moala and Falaniko also explained while learning a new defense after so many years is difficult, the coaching staff has helped the process by being supportive.
Falaniko and Moala also were grateful to be able to play football after so much recent turmoil.
“I just wanted to give glory to God,” Moala said.
“Always,” Falaniko agreed.
“And thanks to God for allowing me and Juliano this opportunity to be able to play this game again,” Moala said. “Coming off an injury and coming off a coaching change, that’s always a blessing to be able to play this game again.”