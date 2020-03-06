PULLMAN — Dan Ferrigno, a longtime assistant football coach who has spent time at Michigan and four Pac-12 schools, was hired as an offensive analyst by new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich.
He was one of 14 hires announced Thursday by Rolovich.
Ferrigno, 66, originally from San Francisco, boasts more Pac-12 experience than most members of Rolovich’s primary coaching staff, which was assembled shortly after his hiring in January. His career has included stops at USC, Oregon, California and Oregon State.
He coached tight ends and special teams at Michigan from 2011-14 and has spent the past three years working with receivers and special teams at Cal Poly.
Other additions to Rolovich’s staff include Kolney Cassel as offensive quality control, Jordan Malone as defensive analyst, Stanley Franks Jr. as defensive quality control and David Fox as director of football operations.
Rob Schlaeger was tabbed as director of player personnel and will be assisted by Ryan Robinson and Mike Slife. Other posts went to Jessi Seumalo as director of on-campus recruiting and Bryce Oldroyd as director of digital media.
Graduate assistants are Rafael Aguilar on offense, Jesse Bobbit and Mitch Viger on defense and Mac Alexander on special teams.