Newest Coug: Koulibaly is Ontario’s finest player

Jefferson Koulibaly called it, “out of confidence, not cockiness.”
The explosive 6-foot-4 point guard from Montreal had a feeling he could claim MVP in the ultra-competitive Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association and land on the All-Canadian team.
“I put in so much work; I knew it was my time,” said Koulibaly, who starred in his senior year at Lincoln Prep in Hamilton, Ontario. “Men lie, women lie, but numbers and hard work don’t.”
Koulibaly, an intriguing incoming recruit for Washington State basketball, had it right.
In addition to his conference MVP accolade, Koulibaly was named the All-Canadian Player of the Year this winter, as voted on at the All-Canadian Showcase, a premier prep all-star event for seniors.
Koulibaly, who reclassified from 2021 to the class of 2020 last year, is one of four recent signees in a solid class for second-year coach Kyle Smith. Among others, like Californian four-star center Dishon Jackson, Koulibaly is about as good a prospect as WSU could hope for, one who could find himself playing right away in a rebuild that’s coming along nicely.
“He is a scoring, play-making lead guard with good size,” said Smith, quoted in a news release detailing Koulibaly’s fit as a preferred “six-tool” player.
“He gives us someone who can get in the paint, make plays for others, as well as get to the foul line and put pressure on the defense. His size and quickness should help us defensively on the perimeter.”
So, how’d the Cougars manage to pull in a player considered by many publications to be one of the Great White North’s elite?
It was more happenstance than anything. WSU analytics assistant John Andrzejek traveled north in December to check out another Canadian talent, but a recruiting reporter familiar with Lincoln’s top-tier program steered Andrzejek toward Koulibaly, who was starting to get some buzz. In his first game with crimson and gray in attendance, Koulibaly “couldn’t miss.”
“They started recruiting me on the spot,” said Koulibaly, who improved considerably between his final two years. “They told me they’d stay in touch, then (assistant) coach (Jim) Shaw watched me (at a tournament) in Ohio, and I had one of my best games of the year. They offered me a week after.
“Right when I got to campus, I knew it was the place for me.”
The Cougars beat out Maryland and Missouri State for the patient, silky-smooth scorer and high-speed defender who led his team with averages of 27.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game. His most eye-popping outing came Jan. 17, when he tallied 48 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists against FHC Prep. But he was disappointed because his Huskies didn’t win.
“I don’t care if I have 60 or 70 points; I hate losing,” he said.
His main draws to the Pullman school were the coaching staff’s style and connection to its players, and the fact he could be a part of an ongoing “culture change.” To Koulibaly, it didn’t matter what collegiate level he was recruited to play at.
“One thing Smith said that really stuck with me, was he’d rather have a trier than someone who’ll go through the motions,” he said. “He’s not recruiting me to be a freshman, he said he’s recruiting me to try stuff, make mistakes. I won’t get better until I try.”
Koulibaly can fill it up from anywhere. He’d like to model his game after his hoops idol, LeBron James. His primary goal in college is to improve his shooting consistency.
In his highlight packages, it’s clear Koulibaly is a patient but fast-flowing floor general with a next-level spring, ball-handling skills, a fundamental jumper and a savvy court awareness. He picks apart defenses and induces slight openings, which he scores through at will or facilitates quickly.
“You can rarely speed me up,” he said. “I know where I’ve gotta be, I can be a very good leader and I feel like, defensively, I’m a lock-up player. The Pac-12’s a lock-up league, and as a freshman, I feel like I can be a top defender.”
He guided Lincoln Prep — picked by prognosticators to finish in the bottom three in the OSBA — to the final eight in its postseason tournament, the program’s best finish of all time. Koulibaly was the OSBA’s player of the month four consecutive times.
“It’s a packed league, the top talent in Canada,” said Koulibaly, who started his prep career at Christ The King Regional in Queens, N.Y., before moving to the OSBA’s Orangeville Prep, then to Lincoln to develop further. “It was unrealistic for people to say Lincoln is gonna finish in the top six, and we did it.”
Koulibaly presumably will be ready for the rigors of college athletics. He has heeded direction from childhood friends Tyrese Samuel and Damion Squire, of Seton Hall and UC Davis, respectively, and his time with the U16 Canadian national team was vital in his development.
“That was an eye-opener. It’s only 16-under, but you have to conduct yourself as a pro,” he said. “I kinda know what to expect (for freshman year). I know a lot of people at that level.”
It’s possible Koulibaly secures a starting role next season, which would move point guard Isaac Bonton back to shooting guard. If standout forward CJ Elleby — who’s testing the NBA draft waters — were to elect not to return, the probability of Koulibaly starting increases. In any case, he’ll likely get ample minutes.
“The plan is to come in, play right away, learn from Isaac — because he’s a great point guard — and just try to contribute as much as possible,” he said. “I’m very confident I can play. And I’m putting in the work.”
