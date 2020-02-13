LAPWAI — Caitlyn Cronce poured in 20 points — most of them procured on midrange jumpers — as her Nezperce team put the defensive clamps on Logos of Moscow during a 38-32 win in a Class 1A-Division II District I-II tournament loser-out game.
Nezperce will meet Salmon River of Riggins at 3 p.m. Saturday in Grangeville for a State play-in game. The Indians have lost to the Savages twice.
“(Logos) pulled within four, they scrapped and stayed with us,” said Indians coach Dave Snodgrass, whose team moved to 17-6. “Our full-court press, full-court man about halfway through the third made them fall apart a little.”
Nezperce held the Knights to “six or seven” straight scoreless possessions in the third, forcing turnovers in the backcourt. The Indians won the rebounding battle by about 20.
Hannah Duuck had nine points and 10 rebounds, Kadyn Horton added nine points and Grace Tiegs snagged eight boards for Nezperce. Logos was led by Kirstin Wambeke, who had eight points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 1 2-6 4, Lucia Wilson 3 0-1 6, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 1-3 8, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 2-2 6, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 3 0-1 6. Totals 13 5-13 32.
NEZPERCE (17-6)
Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 2 5-8 9, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-5 20, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 5-13 9, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 14-26 38.
Logos 8 4 6 14—32
Nezperce 10 6 10 12—38
3-point goals — Wambeke, Cronce 2.