FILE - Minnesota Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. This week, Daniels -- and other up-and-coming candidates like him -- worked on increasing his opportunity too. Forty minority coaches participated in a series of league-sponsored sessions as part of an expanded accelerator program designed to boost diversity in the coaching ranks. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive assistant Leslie Frazier catches a ball before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Frazier, who is taking the year off, is among 40 diverse coaching candidates who will participate in the Coach Accelerator program next week at the NFL’s spring meetings (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
FILE - This is a 2019 photo of Charles London of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This week, Titans pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Charles London -- and other up-and-coming candidates like him -- worked on increasing his opportunity too. Forty minority coaches participated in a series of league-sponsored sessions as part of an expanded accelerator program designed to boost diversity in the coaching ranks. (AP Photo/File)
EAGAN, Minn. — Matt Daniels acknowledged feeling “just a tad bit” of butterflies when he sat down earlier this week for speed-dating-style meetings with NFL owners and executives as part of the league’s strategy for developing more diversity in the coaching ranks.
With just one season on his resume as Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator, the 33-year-old Daniels could have been forgiven if he were daunted by the pressure of selling himself to these decision-makers in 30-minute time slots.
But all Daniels had to do was be his usual engaging and energetic self.