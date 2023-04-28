KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finding a franchise quarterback is the quickest path to success so it’s no surprise teams made them a priority in the NFL draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a rich draft class that’s been anticipated since last year. The surprise in the first round was that Will Levis didn’t hear his name called.

Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, seven weeks after the team made a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice.

