NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bill Guerin didn’t need to be reminded of how thin the upcoming crop of NHL free agents is regarded, or how numerous teams have already maxed out their payroll because of a salary cap that’s remained relatively flat since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

What the Minnesota Wild general manager preferred, in wrapping up the NHL draft in Music City on Thursday, is if someone reminded the prospective free agents — and especially their representatives — of that reality with the league’s signing period less than 48 hours away.

“That’d be a great message to send to the agents,” Guerin said. “Because they think the cap just went up $10 million.”

