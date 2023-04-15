After six weeks of hopeful excitement that his New Jersey Devils would face the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs, Erik Haula had a simple, sarcastic take: “Here we are.”

And the playoffs are finally here, too.

Devils vs. Rangers in another chapter of their bitter Hudson River rivalry is one of the juiciest of the eight first-round matchups, two of which needed the final game of the regular season to determine them.

Recommended for you