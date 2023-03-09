Three former college football players and one former college athletic trainer are the inductees in this year’s class of the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame.
Former University of Idaho receiver Kasey Dunn and offensive lineman Rick DeMulling will be honored. Former UI trainer Barrie Steele and Lakeland High School graduate Sky Pruitt will join them.
The four inductees will be honored during the Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet April 8 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tickets for the banquet, which also features the North Idaho High School awards, are $36.50 each and can be purchased online at nihof.org by clicking on the “purchase tickets” button lower on the page.