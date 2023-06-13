TORONTO — Nick Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of caddie Dave Markle after he made a 72-foot eagle putt to become the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, and he doesn’t remember any of it.

“I blacked out when that ball went in with Dave. So I’m curious to watch that, what we did,” Taylor said.

Few who witnessed it will ever forget.

