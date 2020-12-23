SPOKANE — Top-ranked Gonzaga was coasting to another victory over Northwestern State, but then suddenly found itself in a dogfight and had to rely on star forward Drew Timme to seal the win.
Timme had 25 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs held off a late challenge to beat Northwestern State 95-78 on Tuesday for the second night in a row.
After managing just 17 points in the first half, the Demons poured in 61 over the final 20 minutes to make it a game. Northwestern State hit 10 3-pointers in the second period.
“They really torched us from 3 and spread us out,’’ Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “They just put it on us pretty good after we’d had our best first half of the season.
“They got on a roll and it was like we were on roller skates.”
Jalen Suggs added 19 points and Corey Kispert had 18 for Gonzaga (6-0), which owns the nation’s longest home win streak at 41 games.
Jairus Roberson scored 15 points to lead Northwestern State (1-9), which was playing its fourth game in five nights.
The Zags cruised to a 95-57 victory over the Demons on Monday.
Gonzaga jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes and led 24-2 after nine minutes. The Demons made just one of their first 12 shots.
Gonzaga led 43-17 at halftime, after Northwestern State shot just 27 percent from the floor and committed 16 turnovers that the Zags converted into 17 points.
The Demons opened the second half with a 13-2 run to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 45-30. The Zags replied with a 12-2 spurt to push their lead back to 25.
A barrage of 3-pointers brought the Demons to 75-64 with seven minutes left. But it was their last gasp.
“We were able to find Drew,’’ Few said. “That’s when we are at our best.’’
Northwestern State coach Mike McConathy said his team “decided to play basketball.’’
“We had one turnover in the second half. That’s the stat of the game,’’ he said.
Northwestern State next plays at Washington State today. Gonzaga plays its fourth ranked opponent of the season when it faces No. 16 Virginia on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
NORTHWESTERN ST. (1-9)
Chougkaz 0-3 0-0 0, Owens 5-7 0-2 10, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Massner 5-8 2-2 14, Roberson 5-9 1-1 15, J.Gregg 5-10 1-2 11, Zelenbaba 5-8 0-1 14, White 1-4 0-0 2, Reed 1-3 0-0 3, Teasett 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 2, Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Norvel 1-3 0-0 2, Potts 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-66 4-8 78.
GONZAGA (6-0)
Kispert 7-12 2-2 18, Timme 10-15 5-7 25, Ayayi 3-5 0-0 6, Nembhard 2-8 0-0 4, Suggs 8-12 2-3 19, Watson 4-5 2-3 10, Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 2-3 0-0 5, Strawther 2-3 2-3 6, Ballo 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 39-67 13-20 95.
Halftime: Gonzaga, 43-17. 3-Point Goals: Northwestern St. 12-24 (Zelenbaba 4-4, Roberson 4-6, Massner 2-3, Potts 1-1, Reed 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Norvel 0-1, White 0-1, Chougkaz 0-2, J.Gregg 0-2), Gonzaga 4-18 (Kispert 2-5, Harris 1-1, Suggs 1-4, Strawther 0-1, Watson 0-1, Ayayi 0-2, Cook 0-2, Nembhard 0-2). Rebounds: Northwestern St. 30 (J.Gregg 9), Gonzaga 34 (Timme 9). Assists: Northwestern St. 14 (White 4), Gonzaga 20 (Ayayi, Suggs 5). Total Fouls: Northwestern St. 19, Gonzaga 9.