No. 14 Utes make rare trek to Pullman

For just the second time in the past seven meetings, today’s football game between Washington State and No. 14 Utah will be played in Pullman.
The Utes (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) have won three straight in the Pac-12 Conference series, all in Salt Lake City, and had the luxury of playing five of the previous six in front of their home fans.
That won’t be the case at 7 p.m. (FS1) at Gesa Field when the Cougars (4-3, 1-3) hope to pull an upset against the defending conference champions.
“Utah is the king of the conference until someone knocks them off,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s how we’ll approach it, that’s how every team should approach it and they’ve earned that.”
The Utes rank second in the Pac-12 in points per game (40.7) in large part because of do-it-all quarterback Cameron Rising.
Unlike many dual-threat quarterbacks, Rising doesn’t shy away from contact when he runs the ball. But his best weapon is his arm.
The junior averages 265 passing yards per game and boasts 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Add in Rising’s 308 rushing yards (44 per game) and six rushing touchdowns and that brings his total to 309 yards of total offense per game and 21 touchdowns on the season.
That’s a lot of yards and scores for the Cougs to try to slow down.
“I think their quarterback on tape is the No. 1 competitor that I’ve seen,” Dickert said. “This guy does it all.”
This will be the first game back on the Palouse for former Moscow High School star Jonah Elliss, now a starting defensive end with the Utes.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pound sophomore owns 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble on the season.
He had a critical quarterback hurry that included a snazzy spin move on the final play of the game in Utah’s 43-42 victory Oct. 15 against then-No. 7 USC in the Utes’ last contest.
Elliss was the top-rated player out of the state of Idaho in 2020.
“They’re an explosive offense,” Elliss said of the Cougs. “They’re really going to try to get us tired (and) try to get big plays off of that, so we just gotta be really conditioned and mentally prepared for that.”
Also returning to the Palouse are Elliss’ dad, Luther Elliss, and former Vandal captain Logan Kendall. Luther Elliss is the former defensive line coach at Idaho and now coaches defensive tackles at Utah. Kendall is a senior tight end/fullback with the Utes.
Cougar defense gets a shoutout
It’s no secret WSU’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just one touchdown after halftime in back-to-back losses to the Trojans and Oregon State.
So this game likely will come down to how much WSU’s defense can slow down the Utes’ high-powered offense.
The Cougars allow just 20.7 points per game, which is tops in the Pac-12.
“Washington State is a good football team,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “They’re playing very well on D, in fact No. 1 in the conference in points allowed, which is really the bottom line and the most important statistic defensively.”