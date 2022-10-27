No. 14 Utes make rare trek to Pullman

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

For just the second time in the past seven meetings, today’s football game between Washington State and No. 14 Utah will be played in Pullman.

The Utes (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) have won three straight in the Pac-12 Conference series, all in Salt Lake City, and had the luxury of playing five of the previous six in front of their home fans.

That won’t be the case at 7 p.m. (FS1) at Gesa Field when the Cougars (4-3, 1-3) hope to pull an upset against the defending conference champions.

