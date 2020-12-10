WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell and No. 2 Baylor came into this most unusual season ready for unexpected changes. The unbeaten Bears have responded well when they actually get a chance to play.
Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime as Baylor took control early on the way to an 83-52 win Wednesday night over Stephen F. Austin. It was the home opener for the Bears — a day later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.
“We’re just blessed to have this opportunity. I mean, we kind of knew how this season was going to go,” said Mitchell, who had 11 points, seven assists and four steals.
It was the first game for the Bears (4-0) since a much-anticipated showdown against No. 1 Gonzaga was called off only 90 minutes before tipoff Saturday, and after expected home-opening opponent Nicholls State had virus issues like the Bulldogs did.
Five players scored in double figures for the Bears.