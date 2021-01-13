HIGH SCHOOLS
KENDRICK — Ranked third in Tuesday’s first statewide Class 1A Division II media poll, the Kendrick girls’ basketball team lived up to its billing in a 49-22 Whitepine League Division II rout of visiting Deary.
The Tigers (10-3, 5-0) held the Mustangs (3-6, 2-2) to single-digit score totals in all four quarters while scoring in double digits themselves.
Erin Morgan provided a game-high 17 points, as well as seven rebounds, and Hannah Tweit had 13 points and six boards. Drew Stacy added eight steals and six rebounds along with two points.
Triniti Wood led Deary (3-6, 2-2) with seven points.
“I thought we brought it a little harder tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “A little better pressure, and we were on the boards pretty good tonight too. ... I thought we were pretty focused.”
DEARY (3-6, 2-2)
Emiley Proctor 1 2-4 4, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-2 0, Triniti Wood 3 1-2 7, Macie Ashmead 1 0-2 2, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 1 4-5 6, Riley Beyer 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 8-17 22.
KENDRICK (10-3, 5-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-0 6, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 6 1-1 13, Erin Morgan 5 7-8 17, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 3, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 8-9 49.
Deary 1 9 6 6—22
Kendrick 12 14 10 13—49
3-point goals — Taylor 2, Stewart.
Troy 33, Logos 31
TROY — Logos of Moscow narrowed the gap in the final quarter of a Whitepine League Division II contest, but could not catch Troy as the Trojans avenged a defeat from earlier in the season.
“I thought our rebounding at the very end came in big,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “Logos is tall, and they do a good job getting second chances. We were able to hit a couple free throws at the end to extend it and get enough rebounds and stops to win the game.”
Isabelle Raasch of Troy (4-9, 2-7) paired a game-high 10 points with four rebounds, and Morgan Blazzard had eight points, five steals and four boards.
For Logos (4-9, 2-8), Kirstin Wambeke hit two 3-pointers and scored a team-high nine points.
“I just think the game speaks to the resilience of our group,” said Dail, whose team has been shorthanded of late.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-9, 2-8)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 0-0 6, Naomi Michaels 3 0-0 6, Kirstin Wambeke 3 1-2 9, Ameera Wilson 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Vis 1 0-0 2, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 0-0 4, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 31.
TROY (4-9, 2-7)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 4 2-3 10, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 4 0-2 8, Dericka Morgan 1 2-3 4, Betty McKenzie 3 0-1 6, Olivia Tyler 1 1-3 3. Totals 14 5-12 33.
Logos 4 12 10 5—31
Troy 8 13 10 2—33
3-point goals — Wambeke 2.
Genesee 54, Potlatch 43
POTLATCH — Claira Osborne added 21 points, seven rebounds and six steals for visiting Genesee, which rode a dominant first half to victory against Whitepine League Division I rival Potlatch.
The Bulldogs (9-2, 6-2), who are ranked No. 5 in the first statewide Class 1A DI media poll of the season, built their decisive lead with a 19-6 showing in the second quarter. They also benefited from an 11-point, nine-rebound, four-steal showing from Lucie Ranisate, along with a 14-point contribution by Bailey Leseman.
Tayva McKinney of Potlatch (3-10, 1-7) led all scorers and provided well over half her team’s total with 25 points.
GENESEE (9-2, 6-2)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 3, Bailey Leseman 5 3-6 14, Lucie Ranisate 3 5-10 11, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 9 1-2 21, Isabelle Monk 1 1-2 3, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vastel 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-22 54.
POTLATCH (3-10, 1-7)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 2, Emma Chambers 2 3-4 7, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 11 2-4 25, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-8 43.
Genesee 10 19 11 14—54
Potlatch 7 6 11 19—43
3-point goals — Osborne 2, Mayer, Leseman, McKinney, Arciga.
Post Falls 63, Moscow 27
POST FALLS — Dylan Lovett registered 20 points as Post Falls handed Moscow a loss in an Inland Empire League contest.
Grace Nauman (eight points) and Angela Lassen (seven points) paced the Bears (0-9, 0-6) in scoring.
Moscow fell behind early as it trailed 18-3 after the opening quarter, but was able to battle back in the second, coming up with 12 points. However, an 18-7 third period for the Trojans (7-3, 5-2) put the game out of reach.
MOSCOW (0-9, 0-6)
Angela Lassen 2 3-4 7, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 1 0-0 3, Grace Nauman 3 2-2 8, Peyton Watson 1 0-0 2, Maria Ceron 0 1-2 1, Chloe Baker 1 0-0 2, Elsie Leituala 1 0-0 2, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 6-8 27.
POST FALLS (7-3, 5-2)
Skilar McLean 3 0-0 7, Trinidie Nichols 3 0-0 7, Dylan Lovett 7 5-6 20, Ashley Grant 1 5-7 7, Capri Sims 0 0-0 0, Montana Buckley 1 3-4 5, Americus Crane 0 0-0 0, Brielle Magnuson 3 0-1 6, Maya Blake 2 2-2 6, Hanna Christensen 1 1-3 3, Walton 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 16-23 63.
Moscow 3 12 7 5—27
Post Falls 18 19 18 8—63
3-point goals — Gray, McLean, Nichols, Lovett.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.
BOYS
Deary 59, Kendrick 48 (OT)
KENDRICK — The Deary boys’ basketball team surged to an overtime victory against Kendrick, outscoring the Tigers 12-1 in the extra period of a Whitepine League 1A DII matchup.
Brayden Stapleton exploded for 38 points, 16 rebounds and tacked on six 3s, and London Kirk provided 17 points and 16 boards.
The Mustangs (5-1, 4-0) trailed by nine at intermission, but strung together a 17-5 third quarter to put themselves back in the driver’s seat.
“Kendrick came out ready to go,” co-coach Jalen Kirk said. “We came out flat and we shot the ball pretty poorly, but overall in the second half we turned up the team defense and we were slowly able to chip away at it.”
Co-coach Mike Morey praised Dale Fletcher’s defensive peformance, as he was used often in the second half in place of Preston Johnston, who was caught up in foul trouble.
Jagger Hewett paced Kendrick (3-6, 3-3) with 21 points and two 3s.
DEARY (5-1, 4-0)
London Kirk 6 4-6 17, Brayden Stapleton 13 6-8 38, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 0-1 0, Karson Ireland 1 0-2 3, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 11-19 59.
KENDRICK (3-6, 3-3)
Jagger Hewett 7 5-7 21, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 1-3 5, Ty Koepp 3 1-1 7, Dallas Morgan 1 0-2 2, Rylan Hogan 1 1-1 3, Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-2 0, Talon Alexander 3 4-5 10. Totals 17 12-21 48.
Deary 8 15 17 7 12—59
Kendrick 15 17 5 10 1—48
3-point goals — Kirk, Stapleton 6, Ireland, Hewett 2.
JV — Deary 30, Kendrick 25