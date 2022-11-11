Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 24 Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP) at No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0, No. 6 CFP), Saturday. Behind transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies have the most proficient air game in the nation at 370.2 yards passing. Behind transfer quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks are averaging 520.6 total yards and riding an eight-game win streak. The Huskies are venturing into a tough place to play — the Ducks have tied a school record with 23 straight home wins. Oregon has won 15 of the last 17 games over Washington, but the Huskies still lead the overall series by a 60-48-5 margin. Oregon is a 13½-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

