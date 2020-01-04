STANFORD, Calif. — Washington State is severely lacking a deep stock of offensive personnel. Without such, the Cougars’ women’s basketball team can’t contend with Pac-12 foes like fifth-ranked Stanford.
Only Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina had netted any field goals after 27 minutes of play. That shortage of offensive weaponry and depth allowed the Cardinal to cruise to yet another defeat of the Cougars, who fell to 0-66 against Stanford all-time with the 77-58 conference decision Friday night at Maples Pavilion.
WSU (7-7, 0-2) went 42.3 percent from the field, the best an opposing offense has shot this year against Stanford (12-1, 1-0), which stayed comfortably ahead by picking apart the Cougs’ interior defense and preventing anyone not named Hristova or Molina from scoring.
“This is just where we are right now,” Wazzu coach Kamie Ethridge said. “We don’t manufacture a lot of points; we don’t have a lot of offensive firepower.
“Until we get some more offensive players in the gym, games against these types of teams will be a challenge.”
Molina racked up a career-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting and Hristova had 21 — all in the first three quarters — on 8-of-16 to move within eight points of the program’s all-time No. 1 scoring spot. Hristova led all players with eight rebounds.
By the time Johanna Muzet put in a layup at the 3:05 mark in the third quarter, Molina and Hristova, the conference’s Nos. 1 and 2 in minutes played, were shooting 13-of-22. The rest of the team was 0-for-14.
WSU’s two all-league players were responsible for 19 of the Cougs’ 22 field goals.
“You always need people who can create their own shot and we have two of those,” Ethridge said. “Stanford can switch so well on defense it makes it hard for anybody but those two.”
Stanford never trailed. It built a double-digit lead near the end of the first quarter and held it the whole way. The Cardinal were led by Nadia Fingall and Kiana Williams, who posted 20 and 12 points, respectively. The ball-sharing Cardinal had 10 players score, and poured in 34 points from the paint.
“We’re just not built right now to take on a team like Stanford,” Ethridge said. “It was an unbelievable effort though.”
WSU hopes to break its three-game losing streak when it plays at noon on Sunday at California.
WASHINGTON STATE (7-7, 0-2)
Chanelle Molina 11-16 0-0 27, Borislava Hristova 8-16 4-8 21, Shir Levy 2-3 1-2 6, Ula Motuga 0-2 0-0 0, Bella Murekatete 0-2 0-0 0, Johanna Muzet 1-3 2-2 4, Grace Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Jovana Subasic 0-6 0-0 0, Emma Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0.
STANFORD (12-1, 1-0)
Nadia Fingall 7-13 3-3 20, Kiana Williams 5-8 2-2 12, Haley Jones 4-7 2-4 10, Francesca Belibi 2-5 1-2 5, Lexie Hull 1-6 0-0 3, Alyssa Jerome 4-7 0-0 10, Anna Wilson 2-4 2-2 7, Ashten Prechtel 2-7 0-0 4, Hannah Jump 1-1 0-0 3, Estella Moschkau 1-3 0-0 3, Jenna Brown 0-1 0-0 0.
WSU 12 11 18 17—58
Stanford 22 19 17 19—77
3-point goals — WSU 7-16 (Cha. Molina 5-8, Hristova 1-3, Levy 1-2, Muzet 0-1, Sarver 0-1, Subasic 0-1), Stanford 9-22 (Fingall 3-7, Williams 0-2, Hull 1-2, Jerome 2-4, Wilson 1-1, Prechtel 0-2, Jump 1-1, Moschkau 1-2, Brown 0-1). Rebounds — WSU 29 (Hristova 8), Stanford 38 (Jones 7). Assists — WSU 4 (Motuga 2), Stanford 15 (tie 3). Total fouls — WSU 16, Stanford 10. Fouled out — none. A — 2,643