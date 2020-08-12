In the end, the X factors preempted the X’s and O’s.
That was essentially the message from Pac-12 officials Tuesday as the conference announced its decision to forgo competitive sports for the rest of the calendar year, saying the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic leave them no other reasonable choice.
At Washington State, that means no football in the fall for the first time since World War II forced the cancellation of the 1944 season.
Men’s and women’s basketball were among the sports placed on hold as the Pac-12 called a timeout until at least Jan. 1, 2021. It mentioned the possibility of pushing fall sports to the spring.
The Pac-12 decision came about an hour after a similar announcement by a longtime peer, the Big Ten, grimly evoking a Rose Bowl that won’t be in the cards this year. It meant that 40 percent of Power 5 football was bowing out of fall competition and accepting a huge financial loss, not only for that sport but for other college programs that rely on its popularity.
In explaining the move, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott pointed out the differences between college sports and professional leagues, some of which have resumed play in recent weeks.
“We can’t bubble our student-athletes like pro sports can,” he said in a video news conference. “We’re part of a broader campus community. Student-athletes are living with peer students on campus, interacting. Enough questions and concerns had been raised that we didn’t feel comfortable in moving forward.”
In recent days, the national conversation about the dangers of playing contact sports during the pandemic has placed a new accent on the possible severity of certain cases, as opposed to the sheer numbers. According to ESPN, five Big Ten athletes have been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle caused by viral infections.
Doug Aukerman, Oregon State’s associate athletic director for sports medicine, alluded to conditions like myocarditis during the Pac-12 news conference, right after mentioning the rising number of cases in the conference footprint in recent weeks.
“There is some emerging data about some heart risks that affect athletes, and specifically the cardiac side effects of potential COVID infection that we don’t know about,” he said.
The league’s decision drew a sharp response from “WeAreUnited,” the Pac-12 players’ group that had threatened to boycott the football season unless its demands were met, including a call for more consistent safety guidelines amid the pandemic. The group includes Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs.
“It is obvious that the Pac-12 was woefully unprepared to protect college athlete safety in response to COVID-19 and could not address the basic and essential safety demands made by #WeAreUnited,” the group said in a statement released to the Wall Street Journal. “After haphazardly trying to place the health of college athletics in jeopardy by having a season without safety mandates, the Pac-12 has now abruptly canceled the season with no transparence and no communication with the college athletes impacted. The Pac-12’s failures have made it clear that the time for change is now. The system is broken. College athletes deserve and need a real voice in the form of a players association.”
During the Pac-12 news conference, University of Oregon president Michael Schill alluded to players’ disappointment while noting the priorities inherent in academic decision-making.
“One of the things that’s really important is that we are science-based, right?” he said. “We’re academics. We are going to be looking at facts, not just opinions. At the same time, we understand this has tremendous human impact. We have students whose dream was to play this year. And that dream, at least in the fall, is not going to happen.
“We looked at spread (of the virus), which was increasing in some of our areas,” he said. “We looked at government directives (concerning the virus), and just said there are too many questions, too many uncertanties.”
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson was asked how legal factors may have influence the decision. Unlike some other leagues, the Pac-12 said it’s not asking athletes to sign liability waivers.
“It’s not an option because our responsibilities are not about liabilities,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said. “Our responsibilities are accountability to these student-athletes and their families, short- and long-term. (We’re) driven by the science and the medicine. We’re not driven by lawyers who say, ‘Well, we’ll relieve you of liability.’ That’s not what floats the boat in this conference.”
In a news release, the Pac-12 said athletes affected by the postponement will have their scholarships guaranteed, and the conference is urging the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to athletes who opt out of team activities out of concerns about the pandemic.
The Pac-12 decision comes less than three weeks after WSU athletic director Pat Chun reported that only three Cougar athletes had drawn positive tests for coronavirus. The school had administered 216 tests, he said at the time.
“While WSU supports the Pac-12 decision, there is a profound sadness and disappointment for our fall sports student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Chun said in a statement. “They gave extraordinary effort to create an environment committed to health, safety and well-being since their voluntary return in June. The commitment, patience and hard work they have shown should be commended.”
The Cougars had been scheduled to open football season with a home game against Utah on Sept. 26, part of a Pac-12 plan for a conference-only slate announced July 31 in the face of the pandemic. The Cougs’ original schedule had them opening at Utah State on Sept. 3.
“This decision was not what any of us wanted or planned, but it is the right call,” WSU president Kirk Schulz said in a statement.”Protecting the health and safety of all of our students is our top priority. I commend Commissioner Larry Scott for his leadership during these challenging times and look forward to resuming athletic competition when it’s safe to do so.”
