All Washington State coach Brian Green has done in his first three seasons is turn the Cougars from 20% winners to an above .500 program year in and year out — not a bad accomplishment considering the frozen Palouse isn’t exactly a baseball mecca.

But Green isn’t content with the 27-26 overall record and 12-18 mark in Pac-12 Conference play his Cougars finished with a year ago. He’d like to see more of the 17-8 mark WSU accumulated in its final 25 games in 2022.

“It’s time to get going and, as we enter into Year 4, see if this program can cross the line,” Green said. “We’ve had three winning seasons, that’s fine, we’re excited about that and we’re certainly ascending. But we’re looking to cross that line and make that Selection Monday a memorable day for this program.”

