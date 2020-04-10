Reuben Mwehla knows it’s only done once he stops trying.
The lightning-quick former University of Idaho receiver/returner wasn’t an all-star or all-conference during his time as a Vandal. Still, from 2013-17, he racked up a combined 567 receiving yards — 251 yards and two scores in his final year.
But now, the receiver for the XFL’s Seattle Dragons is on the short list of former UI football players playing professionally.
“I didn’t wanna stop at all,” Mwehla said by phone from his home at Bellevue, Wash.
As a senior at Bellevue High School in 2012, he was a standout for the state champion Wolverines, the nation’s fifth-ranked team.
“I wasn’t ready to be done. I put too much work in. And I just can’t give up on something like that. The harder you work for it, the harder it is to give up.
“So, nah, I’m not done. Not until God says, ‘Get into something new.’ ”
Mwehla, at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, was scooped up by the Dragons in the fifth and final round of the XFL’s draft Oct. 16. His coach is Jim Zorn, a veteran NFL assistant and the Seattle Seahawks’ first franchise quarterback (1976-84).
Dragons personnel pointed to Mwehla’s “full-speed effort,” Zorn told the Seattle Times in February. “He has a lot of speed, is a really good route-runner and has good hands.”
“Basically, they liked everything but my height,” Mwehla joked. “Minicamp was my opportunity, and I must’ve done more than enough to stick around.”
Mwehla’s work ethic was evident during his years in Moscow. He was the first recruit to sign with Petrino, in the coach’s first year, and he said playing under the longtime UI boss instilled “more toughness.”
“Every time I caught the ball, I ran 40 yards downfield, doesn’t matter where I caught it,” he said. “I had trained so hard to do it. I was on some nuts stuff, doing my thing.”
The Dragons media relations team wrote a feature on Mwehla’s impressive minicamp at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium — where Mwehla played his prep games. He was “the talk of camp” for his abundance of highlight-reel grabs, and was given the nickname “Black Panther” by teammates for his speed.
Since leaving UI, Mwehla has stayed active and had a healthy diet of football.
He got serious looks from the British Columbia Lions and others in the Canadian Football League, and earned himself a workout with the Seahawks in August.
Mwehla credit the rigorous training he got at the Ford Sports Pperformance center in Bellevue, which sharpens hungry players for their pro dreams. It’s run by Tracy Ford, a Bellevue native and former Vandals offensive flex player (2005-06) who had trained with Mwehla since the early 2010s.
“In college, I just didn’t have a lot of wisdom on how to take care of my body,” Mwehla said. “Once I got done, I started training at Ford’s spot in Bellevue, and it opened my eyes to so much. A lot of nutrition stuff, and the right workouts, and just doing things at that level of intensity. That first year (out of college) at Tracy’s, everything started coming together.
“I could do some stuff at Idaho, but my game just skyrocketed.”
In August, Mwehla was shaking hands with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, all-pro quarterback Russell Wilson and superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner, who also is a Ford trainee.
“Pete and Russell were like, ‘Where did you come from?’ Mwehla laughed. “I talked to the coaches, and they said, ‘We can see you can play.’ ... I know Bobby personally. He talked to me after and told me, ‘That was a great workout,’ but basically, ‘They need more film.’ I said, ‘OK, that makes sense.’”
That’s where the XFL came in. Mwehla impressed the Dragons, and appeared to have carved out a role, but he reaggravated a hamstring injury in training camp, forcing him to the injured list for the first four weeks of the year.
His debut came in Seattle’s final game, March 7 at Houston. Mwehla’s first pro catch was a 4-yard grab on a hook route.
“I was out for I don’t know how long, so it was nice to get my feet wet and get back in the groove of things,” he said. “When I got hurt, it was like, ‘Damn, we have how many more games? Five? That’s all you need (for some solid film).’ ”
The 1-4 Dragons, like the rest of the sports world, canceled the rest of their season the next week amid concerns over the coronavirus.
Along the way, Mwehla said he learned to “play more fearlessly,” and vastly improved his overall football IQ and route-running. He fashioned friendships with former Washington receiver Kasen Williams and South Florida quarterback B.J. Daniels, and appreciated the smoothness of the operation and sizable attendances for games at CenturyLink Field.
For now, Mwehla is back home, a few miles away from his team, training and awaiting another shot while also keeping busy with his music — Mwehla is a rap artist, whose songs were featured prominently in UI highlight packages.
That could be his vocation down the road, but he’s far from finished with trying his hand at pro football.
“The XFL’s full of hungry dogs,” he said. “The whole thing’s to get more film.
“I’ve worked too hard to give up on it.”
