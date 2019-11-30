ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points as No. 5 South Carolina led from the start to beat Washington State 68-53 on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Freshman Aliyah Boston, who was born on St. Thomas, added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-1), who recovered from losing to No. 17 Indiana by 14 points 24 hours earlier.
Chanelle Molina scored 17 points for the Cougars (4-2), who now have lost two consecutive to top-25 opponents after opening the season with four consecutive wins.
Behind Boston, who had 11 first-half points, South Carolina opened the first quarter with a 13-2 run in the first 4½ minutes and went on to lead 25-9 at the end of the period. The Gamecocks went on to lead by 19 points twice in the second quarter, the last at 32-13 on Herbert Harrigan’s jumper with six minutes left.
However, Washington State turned things around later that period, closing out the half with a 13-2 run in the final two minutes, capped by Cherilyn Molina’s layup with three seconds remaining that cut South Carolina’s lead to 37-32 at the break.
The Gamecocks responded, opening the second half with a 13-3 run in the first four minutes of the third quarter, with Herbert Harrigan’s jumper with 6:09 left giving South Carolina a 50-35 lead. The Cougars would pull no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Chanelle Molina was the only WSU player to register double digits in scoring. She added seven rebounds. Her sister, Cherilyn, had nine points and standout Borislava Hristova was held to nine.
Washington State takes on No. 17 Indiana at 2:45 p.m. today.
BIG PICTURE — The Cougars have taken on back-to-back top-25 opponents for the first time since a three-game stretch against then-No. 6 Stanford, No. 5 Oregon and No. 9 Oregon State in January.
SOUTH CAROLINA (7-1)
Boston 7-10 1-2 15, Herbert Harrigan 8-12 4-8 20, Beal 2-2 0-0 4, Cooke 3-9 0-0 6, Harris 3-11 0-0 7, Amihere 0-3 1-6 1, Saxton 1-2 0-0 2, Grissett 2-5 0-0 4, Henderson 3-7 2-4 9, Totals 29-61 8-20 68.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-2)
Hristova 4-15 1-2 9, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Motuga 2-4 0-0 6, Nankervis 2-4 0-0 4, Cha. Molina 6-11 1-1 17, Subasic 2-7 0-0 4, Murekatete 0-1 0-0 0, Cel. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Che. Molina 3-7 3-4 9, Muzet 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 21-52 5-7 53.
South Carolina 25 12 14 17 — 68
Washington St. 9 23 9 12 — 53
3-point-goals — South Carolina 2-5 (Harris 1-3, Henderson 1-2), Washington St. 6-12 (Hristova 0-2, Levy 0-1, Motuga 2-3, Cha. Molina 4-5, Subasic 0-1). Fouled out — Motuga. Rebounds — South Carolina 39 (Boston 8), Washington St. 30 (Cha. Molina 7). Assists — South Carolina 11 (Cooke 3), Washington St. 11 (Hristova 2). Total fouls — South Carolina 15, Washington St. 19. A — 1,806.