There was no real surprise when the contract details finally came in for Carlos Hyde, a free-agent running back the Seahawks agreed to sign to a one-year deal last week.
Hyde’s signing became official this week, and the contract calls for him to make a base salary of $1.5 million with bonuses of $1.25 million (including $31,250 for every game for which he is on the active roster in 2020) that give it a salary-cap hit of $2.75 million.
Other incentives of $1.25 million mean he could make up to $4 million, which was the number initially leaked last week when the agreement was confirmed.
But the lower cap hit is in line with what many expected it would be and nearly the same as the $2.8 million he made last season when he rushed for 1,070 yards in reviving his career with the Houston Texans.
Hyde’s signing was announced Thursday with the Seahawks waiving guard Demetrius Knox, who was not claimed.
The moves mean Seattle has $13.9 million in salary-cap room, according to OvertheCap.com.
But that does not include bonuses for the team’s eight draft picks (who all currently count for the same $610,000 but will have higher cap numbers once they sign contracts), which will knock off another $3 million to $4 million.