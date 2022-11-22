Not-same-ol’ Vandals are a playoff team

Trevan Pixley

 August Frank

Throughout the season, we’ve talked numerous times about if this season for the Idaho football team could be considered one for the books.

The Vandals took their bumps and bruises throughout the year, but at the end of the day under first-year head coach Jason Eck, Idaho has done what at one point seemed impossible — make the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Idaho plays at Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you