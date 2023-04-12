CHICAGO — Nelson Velázquez hit his first career grand slam in Chicago’s eight-run third inning, and the Cubs rallied for a 14-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Dansby Swanson went 4-for-4 and Trey Mancini homered as the Cubs won for the fifth time in six games. Mancini had three RBI, and Nico Hoerner had two hits and drove in two runs.

Velázquez had three hits and scored three times in his first start since he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

