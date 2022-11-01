Nothing like a player-coach connection

Trevan Pixley

Well, it was fun while it lasted, wasn’t it Vandal fans?

No. 2 Sacramento State snapped Idaho’s five-game win streak with a 31-28 victory at Hornet Stadium on Saturday.

As I’ve established multiple times throughout the season, I don’t believe in moral victories, and neither do coach Jason Eck and his staff.

Tags

Recommended for you