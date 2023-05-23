Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, argues a call next to Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, right, in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound next to Los Angeles Lakers center Tristan Thompson in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
AP Ashley Landis
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, argues a call next to Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, right, in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
AP Ashley Landis
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound next to Los Angeles Lakers center Tristan Thompson in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
AP Mark J. Terrill
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who overcame LeBron James’ 31-point first half and a 15-point halftime deficit with a tenacious finish in Game 4 to earn their first conference title in their 47 NBA seasons.
James finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists after the highest-scoring postseason half of his career, but even the top scorer in NBA history couldn’t keep the deep, dynamic Nuggets from their sixth consecutive victory overall.