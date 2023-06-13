DENVER — Confetti flying in Denver. The Nuggets passing around the NBA championship trophy.

Those scenes that, for decades, seemed impossible, then more recently started feeling inevitable, finally turned into reality Monday night.

The Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that did nothing to derail Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work.

