Nwosu signs three-year extension with Seahawks

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu lines up on defense during a game against the Saints on Oct. 9 in New Orleans. Nwosu and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year. $59 million contract extension Monday.

 Associated Pres file

Two days before the beginning of training camp, the Seahawks secured one of their best defensive players — rush end/outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu — for three more years while also creating some needed salary-cap space.

The Seahawks officially announced the signing Monday night.

Nwosu, who was entering the final season of a two-year contract he signed in 2022 as a free agent, agreed to a deal that is worth $45 million over the three new seasons of the contract — 2024, 2025 and 2026 — according to the NFL Network and Pro Football Focus.

