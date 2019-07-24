SEATTLE — Rougned Odor homered twice, Nomar Mazara reached the third deck with an impressive shot and Texas ended an eight-game skid with a 7-2 win over Seattle.
Shin-Soo Choo led off the game by homering on Tommy Milone’s first pitch, and the Rangers went on to snap the fourth-longest losing streak in the majors this year. Seattle has lost three of four.
Milone (1-5) pitched through the sixth inning, giving up nine hits and striking out five.
Long reliever Pedro Payano (1-0) struck out seven and gave up one run and three hits in five innings following opener Brett Martin. It was his first major league win in his second appearance.
Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps.
Gordon was placed on the IL on Tuesday, a day after leaving after the second inning of a win over Texas. Gordon said he strained the muscle rounding first base.
RED SOX 5, RAYS 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Vázquez hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Marcus Walden bailed Boston out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Red Sox moved into second place in the AL East for the first time since the second day of the season.
NATS 11, ROCKIES 1
WASHINGTON — Trea Turner hit his second career cycle, Stephen Strasburg earned his major league-leading 13th win and Washington routed Colorado.
YANKS 14, TWINS 12 (10)
MINNEAPOLIS — Aaron Hicks made a game-saving catch in center field for the final out in the 10th inning, Didi Gregorius had five hits and seven RBI, and New York beat Minnesota in a game that featured five lead changes or ties in the final three innings.
ANGELS 5, DODGERS 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kole Calhoun had a homer and two doubles before he threw out Cody Bellinger at the plate to end the Angels’ Freeway Series victory over the Dodgers.
METS 5, PADRES 2
NEW YORK — Robinson Canó hit three home runs, leading Jason Vargas and New York over San Diego.
GIANTS 5, CUBS 4 (13)
SAN FRANCISCO — Pablo Sandoval homered with one out in the 13th inning, lifting San Francisco past Chicago. Sandoval just cleared the left-field fence with his first-pitch drive off Brad Brach (3-3) that went to replay and was upheld to formally finish the 3-hour, 45-minute game.
CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 3
PITTSBURGH — Paul Goldschmidt homered for the second straight night, José Martínez added his 10th home run and Dakota Hudson rebounded from a shaky start to lead St. Louis past Pittsburgh.
BLUE JAYS 2, INDIANS 1
TORONTO — Justin Smoak tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning and knocked in the winning run with a two-out single in the 10th as Toronto beat Cleveland.
ROYALS 5, BRAVES 4
ATLANTA — Lucas Duda delivered Kansas City’s first pinch-hit homer of the season to break a tie in the eighth inning, and the Royals beat NL East-leading Atlanta.
REDS 14, BREWERS 6
MILWAUKEE — Eugenio Suárez hit his third two-run home run in two games and Cincinnati battered Zach Davies for seven runs in a rout of Milwaukee.
ORIOLES 7, D-BACKS 2
PHOENIX — Dwight Smith Jr. hit a three-run home run, Dylan Bundy pitched six solid innings and Baltimore beat Arizona.
MARLINS 5, WHITE SOX 1
CHICAGO — Caleb Smith retired his first 17 batters and cruised through seven innings of two-hit ball, and Miami beat Chicago.
A’S 4, ASTROS 3, (11)
HOUSTON — Matt Olson hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning and Ramon Laureano added a ground-rule RBI double with one out in the 11th, giving Oakland a win over Houston.
PHILLIES 3, TIGERS 2 (15)
DETROIT — Scott Kingery tripled to lead off the 15th inning and scored on a single by Rhys Hoskins as Philadelphia outlasted Detroit.