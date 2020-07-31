Because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials of the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane have abandoned hopes of conducting a 44th edition of the popular race and instead are promoting a “virtual” version they announced early this month.
The race had been rescheduled for Sept. 20 but officials announced late Wednesday they were scrapping it altogether aside from an online concept set for Sept. 18-20.
Registrants can run or walk a 12-kilometer course anywhere in the world during that three-day period and post their times to a Bloomsday website. They will then be sent a Bloomsday T-shirt.
Officials reiterated during the spring they’re a nonprofit organization unable to give refunds. They said anyone who already has registered for the 2020 race can defer their payment to the 2021 edition. Details are available on the race website.