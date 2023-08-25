Ohtani’s future with Angels murky after injury

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Reds on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

 Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani already knew he had a career-altering tear in his elbow ligament when he roped a double to right in the fifth inning of the Angels’ doubleheader nightcap Wednesday.

After he hustled to second base, he was greeted by Elly De La Cruz. Cincinnati’s 21-year-old rookie shortstop jokingly poked at the smiling Ohtani, essentially asking the two-way superstar, “Are you real?”

That’s the question all of baseball has been asking about Ohtani for the past three seasons, ever since he returned from Tommy John surgery and redefined what’s possible in this sport.

