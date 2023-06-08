Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito, left, and Jayda Coleman celebrate after Coleman scored against Florida State during the fifth inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman, left, slides home to score past Florida State catcher Michaela Edenfield during the fifth inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Florida State's Mack Leonard pitches against Oklahoma during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone celebrates at second base after hitting a double against Florida State during the third inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Florida State's Hallie Wacaser, left, steals second base past Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) during the third inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito, left, and Jayda Coleman celebrate after Coleman scored against Florida State during the fifth inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Associated Press
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman, left, slides home to score past Florida State catcher Michaela Edenfield during the fifth inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
AP Nate Billings
Florida State's Mack Leonard pitches against Oklahoma during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
AP Nate Billings
Oklahoma's Rylie Boone celebrates at second base after hitting a double against Florida State during the third inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
AP Nate Billings
Florida State's Hallie Wacaser, left, steals second base past Oklahoma's Grace Lyons (3) during the third inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
AP Nate Billings
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)