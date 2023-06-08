OKLAHOMA CITY — Jordy Bahl threw a two-hitter and struck out 10, and Oklahoma defeated Florida State 5-0 on Wednesday night to inch closer to a third consecutive national title.

The top-seeded Sooners (60-1) took a 1-0 lead in the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series and can clinch their seventh national title on Thursday.

Bahl, a sophomore, is 4-0 at the World Series and hasn’t allowed a run in 21 2/3 innings. She helped Oklahoma push its Division I record win streak to 52 games.

