Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings hits a single against Tennessee during the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Florida State's Kaley Mudge (6) steals third base against Tennessee's Mackenzie Donihoo during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Monday, June 5, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman follows through after hitting a home run against Stanford during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Monday, June 5, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma pitcher Jordyn Bahl celebrates after a strikeout against Tennessee during the third inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock pitches against Washington during the seventh inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock pitches against Tennessee during the fifth inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Monday, June 5, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma can become the first Division I softball program in more than 30 years to win three straight national championships.
Florida State ace Kathryn Sandercock — one of the nation’s top pitchers in recent years — stands in the Sooners’ way. Oklahoma (59-1) and Florida State (58-9) will meet Wednesday in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series best-of-three championship series.
Oklahoma is on a Division I-record 51-game winning streak and leads the nation in scoring, batting average and home runs. The Sooner lineup boasts four National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-Americans in Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and Alyssa Brito.