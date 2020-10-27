Like other members of the Washington State football team, Cougar offensive linemen are learning a bunch of new tricks this preseason. But the old dogs of the group seem to be learning them pretty well.
Liam Ryan, Abe Lucas and Josh Watson have combined for 77 starts the last two years, and new position coach Mark Weber likes the way they’re absorbing new concepts. Presumably, their habits are more ingrained than those of the youngsters, but that’s apparently not a problem.
“These guys have played a lot of good football, done a good job,” Weber said Sunday in a Zoom news conference. “To change (the techniques) — they’ve worked hard at what they’ve done in the past and are used to doing it. But, on the other hand, they can adapt a little bit faster. They understand the concept.”
Although the offense as a whole sputtered Saturday in the team’s second preseason scrimmage, coaches described pass-protection and the run game as positives. The Cougars, whose practices are closed to reporters and fans, aren’t likely to scrimmage again before their pandemic-delayed opener Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
The game will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1, the Cougs learned Monday.
It’s not just the so-called skill players who are making significant adjustments as the Cougars trade Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense for Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot.
Offensive linemen are not only spending far more time run-blocking than before, they’re shifting emphasis from fairly repetitive vertical sets to a dynamic range of techniques.
“We set a little more aggressively in what we call the front side of the protection,” Weber said. “It’s kind of a roll. We move the quarterback — it’s not just a straight dropback. It’s almost a run-block on the front side of protection. It takes really good feet and athleticism, and guys have to keep their hips under them. So it’s quite a change, but they’re doing a good job with it.”
It helps to have two seasoned tackles like Ryan, a vocal senior, and Lucas, a junior who last year was deemed by Pro Football Focus the top pass-blocking OT in the country. Last week their teammates voted Ryan and Lucas as two of the team’s four captains.
Equally experienced is Watson, a senior right guard who in 2019 drew honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team.
“Even though the calls are all different, they’ve played football, they understand how it works and they understand the communication part of it,” Weber said.
The other two likely starters saw spot duty last year and are highly regarded. Third-year sophomore guard Jarrett Kingston appeared in 10 games in 2019, and junior center Brian Greene was generally the first O-lineman off the bench.
“You hardly know as a new coach coming in that he hasn’t played a lot,” Weber said of Greene. “Brian is really athletic, runs well. He changes direction and he’s extremely smart.”
Coaches began introducing the game plan for Oregon State on Monday, Rolovich said via Zoom. He said his quarterbacks have bounced back from a subpar showing in the scrimmage, but he gave no indication that he’s closer to naming a starter. From Day 1 of practices, it’s been a three-man battle between Camm Cooper, Gunner Cruz and Jayden de Laura.
Rolovich said he’s not likely to enter the OSU game planning to use all three QBs, but he did say, “I just have a feeling we’re going to have to play a bunch of them” through the course of the seven-game season.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.