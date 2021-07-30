TRACK AND FIELD
TOKYO — Fomer University of Idaho standout Liga Velvere did not finish her heat in the 800 meters on the first day of track action at the Tokyo Olympics.
Velvere, competing for Latvia, was an eight-time Western Athletic Conference champion for the Vandals and still holds school records in the indoor 400 and 800.
She has competed in several European and World Indoor Championships since graduating in 2012, with her best finish a 10th-place showing in the 2019 Europena Indoors in Glasgow, Scotland.
This was Velvere’s first Olympiad.
ROWING
Former Washington State rower Lisa Roman (2009-12) was a part of the Canadian team that won gold in the women’s eight rowing competition at the Olympics.
BASKETBALL
Australia center, and former Cougar, Aron Baynes will miss the remainder of the Tokyo Games with a neck injury, a significant blow for the medal hopefuls who have already qualified for next week’s knockout stage.
The team said Baynes got hurt during Wednesday’s game against Italy and will “recover in the coming weeks.”
The injury means Australia will finish the tournament with 11 players available.