One is done: Cougs to retire Thompson’s jersey

Washington State announced Monday it will retire Klay Thompson’s No. 1 jersey, paying tribute to a former Cougar who has played an integral role in the Golden State Warriors’ phenomenal success of recent years.
The ceremony will take place at halftime of a men’s basketball game against Oregon State on Jan. 18 in Pullman.
“Klay’s impact not only as a student-athlete at Washington State but also as a three-time world champion with the Golden State Warriors is most deserving of this recognition,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said. “We appreciate how Klay has continued to represent the Cougars globally and we look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments at home in Pullman.”
The No. 1 jersey worn by Thompson during his three seasons in Pullman will join the No. 55 worn by Steve Puidokas as the only two retired jerseys in the WSU men’s basketball program.
Overall, Thompson also becomes the seventh person at WSU to have his number retired in any sport, joining football’s Mel Hein and Jack Thompson, and baseball’s Buck Bailey, Bobo Brayton and John Olerud.
In three seasons, Thompson became WSU’s third all-time leading scorer, averaging 17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while draining a school-record 242 shots from 3-point range. He was the 11th overall pick by Golden State in the 2011 NBA draft, becoming just the second Cougar to be chosen in the first round.
As a Cougar, Thompson earned Pac-10 Conference honors all three seasons at WSU: all-freshman accolades as a rookie and first-team honors the next two years. As a junior, he led the league and ranked 11th in the nation in scoring with 21.6 points per game.
As a member of the Warriors, Thompson has helped the team to three NBA title and make five straight appearances in the NBA Finals. In his eight seasons as a Warrior, he has averaged 19.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting .442 from the field and .415 from three-point range. His 1,798 three-point FGs made are 16th in NBA history and he owns the NBA single-game record with 14 three-pointers set in 2018.
Thompson has also won gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the 2014 World Cup and 2009 FIBA Under-19 World Championship while representing USA Basketball.
College football
Cougs learn ASU kickoff time
PULLMAN — Washington State learned Monday that its football game at Arizona State on Oct. 12 will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.
The Cougars (3-2, 0-2) and the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1) have byes this week, so that game in Tempe, Ariz., will be their next action.