Oregon knocks WSU out of Pac-12 tourney

Washington State guard Justin Powell takes a floater over Washington guard Jamal Bey during the second half of Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson

LAS VEGAS — Washington State erased a 19-point deficit against Oregon, but the Cougar men’s basketball team couldn’t keep hold of the momentum in the waning moments Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal round at T-Mobile Arena.

After the Ducks flew out to a 34-15 lead, the Cougars ended the first half on a 10-0 run to go into halftime down eight points, 38-30. That momentum carried over into the second half, with WSU taking its first lead since early in the first period on a corner 3-pointer by TJ Bamba for a 58-57 advantage.

The Cougars led by as many as four points in the second half, but the Ducks closed out the game on a 7-0 run as WSU failed to score in the final 3:36.

Recommended for you