Clyde C. Vela Jr.
Clyde C. Vela Jr., 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Zelma A. Foster
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Snow and gusty winds during the morning will be followed by lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 1:13 am
Clyde C. Vela Jr.
Clyde C. Vela Jr., 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Zelma A. Foster
Zelma A. Foster, 80, of Palouse, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.