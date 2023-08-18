CORVALLIS, Ore. — When Jonathan Smith returned to his alma mater, the goal was to rebuild Oregon State to where the Beavers are now.

Competitive? Smith and the Beavers have already proven that. Contenders? That’s the expectation No. 18 Oregon State will carry into this season – the last one with the Pac-12 in its current state.

“You want to embrace the expectations. It can be a distraction either way — people telling you you’re no good or telling you that you’re really good,” Smith said. “But you’d rather be on the side where you’ve built something to where people are telling you that you’ve got a chance to be good, understanding how hard it is to win.”

