OROFINO — The Maniacs worked hard to just get the field in playable conditions and it paid off for Orofino in a 6-5 nonleague win versus the Genesee Bulldogs.
“The field was absolutely soaked,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. The coach gave credit to his team for working as hard as it did to get the field ready for the game.
Orofino (6-2-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Genesee (2-1) scored five of the next six runs to take a 5-4 lead. The Maniacs quickly responded by tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Orofino loaded the bases with no one out. Nick Drobish battled through a 10-pitch at-bat to hit the walk-off single, scoring Bodey Howell.
“There is no quit in us,” Midstokke said. “We battled to the end.”
Drew Hanna and Dash Barlow allowed only two hits to the Bulldogs. Both hits went for extra bases.
The scheduled doubleheader today between Orofino and Grangeville has been rescheduled for next week.
Genesee 010 022 0—5 2 4
Orofino 300 101 1—6 9 1
Jack Johnson, Cameron Meyer (5) and Nate Guinard; Drew Hanna, Dash Barlow (6) and Kevin Turner. W—Hanna. L—Meyer.
Genesee hits — Jack Johnson (3B), Cameron Meyer (2B).
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 2, Dash Barlow 2, Steven Bradbury 2, Bodey Howell, Nick Drobish, Easton Schneider.
Troy 6-10, Kamiah 1-1
The Trojans used solid pitching and took both ends of a doubleheader versus the Kubs in two Whitepine League games at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Troy (4-2, 3-0) won game one 6-1 and game two 10-1. Both games were scheduled as five-inning games.
Cameron House threw 13 strikeouts and recorded the other two outs in the first game — one off a comeback groundball and the other on a popup.
House also collected four hits including two triples and a double in the two games.
Joseph Bendel threw a one-hit shutout in Game 2 for the Trojans, who were the visiting team for the second matchup. The lone hit was a double off the bat of Willis Williamson.
Kamiah (0-4, 0-3) only gave up nine hits in the two games, but struggled in the fourth inning of Game 2, giving up six runs.
Troy coach Travis House said the games were played in wet and windy conditions, but the field was in great condition: “Give credit to whomever keeps up the field.”
Kamiah 001 00—1 3 2
Troy 111 3x—6 3 3
Lockart, Mclay (4) and W. Williamson; Cameron House and Makhi Durrett.
Kamiah hits — J. Aragon (2B), B. Mclay, J. Bashaw.
Troy hits — Cameron House (2B), Joseph Bendel, Makhi Durrett.
————
Troy 102 61—10 6 2
Kamiah 000 10— 1 1 1
Joseph Bendel and Makhi Durrett; Mclay, T. Schuld (4), J. Aragon (4), Lockart (5) and W. Williamson.
Troy hits — Cameron House 3 (2 3B), Austin Trout, Boden DeMeerleer, Brody Patrick.
Kamiah hit — W. Williamson (2B)
PREP POSTPONEMENTS
Multiple baseball, softball games moved
Weather wreaked havoc on several scheduled prep events Monday. Six of the nine games scheduled to take place Monday were called off because of bad weather conditions.
In baseball, the scheduled doubleheader between the Bantams and Greyhounds in Pullman was pushed back a day. The two teams will now play two games starting at 3 p.m. today.
A scheduled contest between Clearwater Valley and Kendrick has been moved to Friday.
In softball, Troy and Kendrick pushed their scheduled game to 4 p.m. April 12.
Clearwater Valley had a scheduled game versus Orofino JV that was postponed. No make-up date had been decided on as of press time.
Genesee’s scheduled game with Lewiston JV was also postponed with no current make-up date.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Two Cougars in top 50
NAPA, Calif. — Two on the Cougar women’s golf team sit in the top 50 at the Silverado Showdown, but Washington State sits in last place.
Jiye Ham shot a 4-over-76 and is tied for 43rd. Ham had 14 pars in her opening round.
Darcy Habgood was one shot behind Ham and sits in a tie for 49th.
The Cougars shot a team-total 311 and are one shot behind Brigham Young for 15th place.
Team totals — 1. San Jose State 287; 2. Oregon 288; 3. Texas A&M 294; 4. Iowa State 295; 5. Arizona 297; T6. Southern California 300; T6. Northwestern 300; 8. Washington 301; T9. Arizona State 302; T9. Colorado 302; T11. San Diego State 303; T11 TCU 303; 13. Oregon State 305; 14. California 308; 15. Brigham Young 310; 16. Washington State 311.
Leader — Antonia Malate (San Jose State), Hailee Cooper (Texas A&M), Alessandra Fanali (Arizona State), 69.
Washington State individuals — T43. Jiye Ham 76; T49 Darcy Habgood 77; T59 Madelyn Gamble 78; T70 Jinyu Wu 80; 89. Sarah Skovgaard-Bils 87.
Idaho sits in 18th
MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Vandal women started strong, but slipped in the second round.
Valeria Patino and Vicky Tsai each shot an even-par-72 in the first round. Idaho was in a tie for ninth place after the first round.
Idaho shot a combined 624 in the two rounds played Monday and is in 18th place of 22 teams.
Tsai shot a 6-over-78 and sits tied for 35th.
The final round will be played today.
Team totals — 1. Santa Clara 292-293-585; 2. Long Beach State 295-297-592; 3. Grand Canyon 295-298-593; 4. Boise State 303-291-594; T5. New Mexico State 297-299-596; T5. Seattle 292-304-596; T5. Nevada 294-302-596; T8 UC Riverside 294-303-597; T8 California Baptist 295-302-597; 10. Hawaii 305-293-598; 11. South Dakota State 299-305-604; 12. Northern Arizona 304-305-609; 13. UTEP 303-307-610; 14. Southern Utah 311-300-611; 15. Wyoming 303-315-618; 16. CSU Fullerton 312-309-621; 17. Idaho 299-325-624; 18. Eastern Washington 309-316-625; 19. Northern Colorado 312-314-626; 20. Montana State 312-320-632; 21. Montana 312-322-634; 22. Portland State 322-313-635.
Leader — Claire Choi 70-71-141 (Santa Clara)
Idaho individuals — T35. Vicky Tsai 72-78-150; T51. Valeria Patino 72-82-154; T95. Yvonne Vinceri 79-82-161; T101 Eddie Hsu 76-86-162; T111. Jenna Bruggeman 85-83-168.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UI men’s tourney suspended
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — First-round play at the Seattle U Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay, which the Idaho men were set to compete in, was suspended because of bad weather and high winds.
None of the scores that were recorded today count towards the end totals.
The tournament will be altered to be just one round. Play will resume with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. today.