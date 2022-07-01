Other Pac-12 schools now left to scramble

Jack Thompson thinks it’s too early to speculate on the consequences for Washington State. But he sees the departures of USC and UCLA from the Pac-12 as emblematic of what’s happening in college football.
“One gets a feeling it’s a free-for-all,” the former WSU quarterback said Thursday. “It’s sad that’s where we’re at right now. I have to believe the dust is going to settle one of these days and sanity will prevail, or we’ll have miniature NFL teams out there.”
The Pac-12 Conference schools not located in greater Los Angeles, including Washington State, were left scrambling by the stunning news USC and UCLA were leaving for the Big Ten in 2024.
The announcement, made official by the Big Ten late in the day, leaves the Pac-12 with 10 schools in varying degrees of limbo and confusion, exacerbated by rumors that Oregon and Washington will try to jump to the Big Ten as well. Given the heft and rich athletic history of the schools that will or could depart, the future of the conference might be at stake.
“The reality is these are universities,” Thompson said. “I don’t know what percentage of them are public universities, taxpayer-paid, but I think it’s pretty significant. These are schools with other sports. Last month we celebrated Title IX, right? All those things have to be taken into consideration.”
The outlook is especially unsettling for Washington State, which in football is the financially poorest member of the Pac-12. Even if other schools don’t try try to bolt, the departures of the L.A. schools could mean the end of the Pac-12 or at least its inclusion in what’s now called the Power Five.
Thompson, the celebrated “Throwin’ Samoan” of the 1970s, took solace in the presence of WSU president Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun.
“However it sifts out, I’m counting on them to put Washington State in the best possible scenario they can,” he said.
The flight of USC and UCLA expands Big Ten membership to 16 schools and heightens that conference’s campaign to keep up with the Southeastern Conference atop the hierarchy of college football.
“While we are extremely surprised and disappointed by the news coming out of UCLA and USC today,” the Pac-12 said in a statement, “we have a long and storied history in athletics, academics and leadership in supporting student-athletes (and) we’re confident (we) will continue to thrive and grow into the future.
“The Pac-12 is home to many of the world’s best universities, athletic programs and alumni, representing one of the most dynamic regions in the United States,” the statement continued. “We’ve long been known as the Conference of Champions, and we’re unwavering in our commitment to extend that title.”
Joining the Big Ten is expected to bolster football TV revenue for USC and UCLA, which will now escape the conundrum of a Power Five conference trying to sell its nighttime West Coast product to East Coast fans who’ve already retired for the day. It’s the imminent expiration of the Pac-12’s contracts with Fox and ESPN that clears the way for the L.A. schools’ exodus.
The move also will cause travel enigmas for the two Los Angeles schools, joining a traditionally Midwestern league that now spans from coast to coast.
The move also will end Washington State’s longtime affiliation with the two schools. USC joined the Cougars and other schools in the Pacific Coast Conference in 1922, and UCLA followed six years later.
Amid speculation that Oregon and Washington wield enough credibility in college athletics to attempt a jump to the Big Ten or elsewhere, one of the entities thrown into uncertainty is the Apple Cup, the beloved in-state rivarly between Huskies and Cougars that began in 1900 and has seen 113 editions.
A prelude to the current upheaval was the decision a year ago of Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. It led to an informal alliance of the Pac-12, the Big Ten and the Atlantic Coast Conference, an alliance essentially shuttered by this news.
