PHOENIX — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 39 points, Devin Booker added 33 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past Houston 127-91 on Friday night.
The Suns poured in 46 points in the first quarter and led the rest of the way, turning back a handful of Houston rallies. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was held out for rest one night after Houston beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 24-year-old Oubre had a stellar game on his bobblehead night, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Suns a 97-73 lead going into the fourth quarter. He shot 14 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range.
The Suns snapped a four-game losing streak overall and a 13-game losing streak against the Rockets that dates to 2016.
WIZARDS 119, MAVERICKS 118
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to reach 29 points and give Washington a win over Dallas, which has dropped three of five games without Luka Doncic.
RAPTORS 115, PACERS 106
INDIANAPOLIS — Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points, leading Toronto past Indiana for its franchise-record 13th consecutive win.
KINGS 105, HEAT 97
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Buddy Hield added 21 and Sacramento used 19 3-pointers to beat Miami.
76ERS 119, GRIZZLIES 107
PHILADELPHIA — Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak.
CELTICS 112, HAWKS 107
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help Boston hold off Atlanta.
THUNDER 108, PISTONS 101
OKLAHOMA CITY — Chris Paul scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 as Oklahoma City neat Detroit.
JAZZ 117, TRAIL BLAZERS 114
SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as Utah overcame a 42-point performance by Damian Lillard and beat Portland.