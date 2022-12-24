WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans.

With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records.

Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.”

