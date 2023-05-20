Atlanta Braves' Arcia, top, makes a double play at second base in the seventh inning of a baseball game against Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez, left, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Arcia, left, talks with Ozzie Albies, right, after Arcia made a double play in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy after the team's win against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy after the team's win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller walks off the field in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) stands on third base during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, celebrates with Austin Riley after the team's win against the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., second from right, hits a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, and Ozzie Albies, left, celebrate after a win over the Seattle Mariners, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
ATLANTA — Orlando Arcia’s single off the right-field wall drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh, Marcell Ozuna had three RBI and the Atlanta Braves overcame another strong start by Seattle rookie Bryce Miller to beat the Mariners 6-2 on Friday night.
Miller, making only his fourth major league start, led 2-1 before fading and leaving the game in the seventh. Ozuna’s bloop single off Trevor Gott drove in Eddie Rosario with the tying run. Arcia’s 374-foot single off the bricks on the right-field wall drove in Ozzie Albies, who walked.
Matt Olson, who singled in a run off Miller in the first, added a homer off Justin Topa in the eighth for a 4-2 lead. Ozuna’s two-run single off left-hander Tayler Saucedo pushed the lead to four runs.
Miller (2-1) allowed three runs and four hits. In the first matchup of starting pitchers named Bryce, Atlanta’s Bryce Elder allowed two runs in six innings.
Olson lined a double off Bryce Miller to the right-field wall to drive in Ronald Acuña Jr., who led off the game with another double to right.
Elder held the 1-0 lead until the seventh. Julio Rodríguez doubled and moved to third when Elder walked Jarred Kelenic on a wild pitch. Eugenio Suárez lined a single to left field to drive in Rodríguez for the tying run and knock Elder out of the game.
Teoscar Hernández added a run-scoring single off Collin McHugh (2-0), driving in Kelenic, to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead.
Elder helped himself with a strong defensive play, reaching behind his back to snag a grounder hit by J.P. Crawford before throwing to first base to end the third inning.
Crawford hit a one-out double off Elder in the sixth and moved to third on a wild pitch. Ty France lined out to Michael Harris II in center field. After running in for the catch, Harris took advantage of his momentum to make a strong throw to the plate. Crawford, trying to score from third, was tagged out by catcher Sean Murphy.
Seattle Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 2 2
Rodríguez cf 4 1 1 0 S.Murphy c 4 1 2 0
Kelenic lf 3 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 2 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 1 1 Rosario lf 3 1 0 0
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Pillar ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Hernández rf 3 0 2 1 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0
Trammell dh 3 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 2 3
Caballero 2b 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 0 1 1
Harris II cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 35 6 11 6
Seattle 000 000 200 — 2
Atlanta 100 000 23x — 6
DP:Seattle 0, Atlanta 3. LOB:Seattle 3, Atlanta 6. 2B:Crawford (10), Rodríguez (8), Acuña Jr. (13), Olson (8). HR:Olson (12).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Miller L,2-1 6 1/3 4 3 3 1 4
Gott BS,0-2 1/3 2 0 0 0 1
Topa 1/3 3 3 3 0 0
Saucedo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Elder 6 7 2 2 1 6
McHugh W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Anderson H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1
Elder pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP:Elder(2).
Umpires:Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.