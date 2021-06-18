In an effort to “elevate” and “strengthen the league’s stature,” the Pac-12 voted to permanently increase each women’s basketball team’s conference schedule to 20 games per season, starting in 2022-23.
The line of thinking behind the scheduling tweak, which was revealed earlier this week, is essentially: The more Pac-12 teams you play, the better you are.
“With the depth of talent in the conference, adding two quality games to the league schedule will help Pac-12 programs prepare for the rigors of postseason play and support the sustained success of the conference in the NCAA tournament,” said Teresa Gould, the Pac-12’s senior associate commissioner.
For 2021-22, conference schedules will remain at 18 games. Pac-12 members played 22-game league schedules across 12 weeks last year to provide flexibility because of COVID-19.
The season ended with the Pac-12’s Stanford defeating league rival Arizona in the national championship. In the past five years, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four appearances (six), NCAA tournament wins (70) and WBCA All-Americans (13).
The Pac-12 Council also announced that the conference’s tournament, which will be staged March 2-6 at Mandalay Bay in Vegas this season, will now feature an open date on Saturday to give student-athletes a rest.