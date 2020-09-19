Pac-12 bosses make no move to restart league’s football season

Pac-12 presidents met Friday to discuss the possibility of resuming sports competition this calendar year but reached no decision, saying they’ll meet again Thursday.
With the Big Ten announcing Wednesday it will begin an eight-game football season Oct. 24 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Pac-12 is the only Power Five conference planning to sit the season out.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott repeatedly has said the league’s partnership with diagnostic company Quidel Corporation, announced early this month, is a game-changer because it will allow schools to test athletes for the virus on a daily basis and receive rapid results. Schools are expected to get the testing equipment late this month.
“We’ve had a lot of progress over the last day or two, especially with public health officials in California and Oregon,” Scott said Friday on the “Dan Patrick Show.” “I think it’s brought us a long way. So our medical advisory committee is much more comfortable with us moving forward.”
Scott said before the presidents’ meeting he didn’t expect them to vote on the resumption of competition during that session. They indeed didn’t.
“We’ve overcome the major obstacles that we had and the criteria that our medical advisers set with the public health authority approvals,” Scott said. “But our presidents and chancellors have to weigh the issues on their campuses. They’ll be the ultimate decision-makers, but in terms of the metrics and the issues we talked about in mid-August — the reasons why we weren’t going forward — we’ve made tremendous progress and have overcome those things.”
It’s been conjectured the Pac-12 could start playing football games Oct. 31, but Scott hinted the following Saturday, Nov. 7, is more likely. He noted teams will need six weeks of preparation time before playing games.
He said a decision on whether to allow competition will need to be made by no later than next week. As it stands, the conference isn’t allowing athletic events until the start of 2021.
Scott has struck a more optimistic tone since announcing the Quidel deal, and he claimed another victory Wednesday when California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown indicated they might be willing to loosen physical distancing rules to allow teams to ramp up preparation for a possible competition.
At the moment, many types of team workouts would violate virus-related restrictions in those two states, which are home to six Pac-12 schools. The other six have more of a green light to ratchet up preparation if presidents decide to play.
WSU baseball class ranked No. 29 in country
PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team’s 2020 recruiting class has been ranked No. 29 in the country by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Friday.
The class was rated sixth in the Pac-12.
Eariler, Perfect Game ranked three members of the class in their top 500. They were shortstop Kyle Russell at No. 195, right-handed pitcher Duke Brotherton at 206 and outfielder Keith Jones at 423.
The class got a boost during the summer when former All-American first baseman Tristan Thompson transferred from New Mexico State to WSU and recently was ranked the sixth-best transfer in the country by Baseball America.
