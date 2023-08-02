With speculation swirling about the future of the Pac-12, commissioner George Kliavkoff presented details of a long-awaited media rights deal to league stakeholders who concluded Tuesday’s meeting without voting on whether to accept the terms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would rejoin the Big 12 in 2024 while USC and UCLA are leaving at the same time for the Big Ten. With nine members still committed to trying to stick it out, the media rights deal could make or break the Pac-12.

The person discussed the meeting with AP on the condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 is not making its internal discussion public, and gave no details about prospective network or streaming partners nor the value. ESPN reported the deal would make Apple’s online streaming service, Apple TV, the primary home of Pac-12 football games, and the total value would be dependent on the number of subscriptions purchased.

